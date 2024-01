Johnson (personal) isn't on the Nets' injury report for Monday's game versus the Jazz, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson missed Saturday's win over Houston due to personal reasons, but it appears he'll return to action Monday. He should reclaim a starting role, as Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out. Over his last 13 appearances (all starts), Johnson has averaged 11.7 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 27.8 minutes per game.