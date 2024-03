Johnson won't start Sunday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Johnson is cleared to return following a three-game absence due to a left toe sprain and doesn't face any minute restrictions. However, Dorian Finney-Smith will remain in the starting lineup at power forward, while Johnson operates off the bench. As a reserve this season (eight games), Johnson has averaged 10.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.9 minutes per game.