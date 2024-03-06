Johnson won't return to Tuesday's game versus the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports. He will finish six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and one rebound in eight minutes.

Johnson briefly exited Tuesday's contest in the first quarter before returning. However, it appears that the ankle injury continued to nag bother the 27-year-old forward. Lonnie Walker has started the second half in his absence. Johnson's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with Detroit.