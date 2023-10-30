The Nets will re-evaluate Johnson in 10 days after he underwent an MRI on Sunday that confirmed a left calf strain, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The severity of Johnson's calf strain isn't known, but the Nets will give him at least the next week and a half off before potentially preparing him for a return to action. Cam Thomas has been on fire as a scorer for the Nets through the first two games of the season and should be a primary beneficiary of an expanded role with Johnson sidelined. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are also likely to see their playing-time outlooks improve.