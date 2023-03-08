Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Bucks due to right knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson will get some rest on the front end of Brooklyn's Thursday-Friday back-to-back. He's coming off his first single-digit scoring performance as a member of the Nets. In his absence, we may see more Joe Harris, Cam Thomas, Seth Curry or Yuta Watanabe.
