Johnson (toe) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Knicks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson has now missed seven out of his last 10 games and averaged only 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 23.0 minutes during his three appearances. With the Nets out of playoff contention, they may shut the 28-year-old down for the rest of the season, but Johnson will have one more opportunity to suit up this season -- Sunday against Philadelphia.