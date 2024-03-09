Johnson (ankle), who has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, will remain out Sunday versus the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson will miss his second and third consecutive games while he recovers from a right ankle sprain. On a positive note, the Nets will be returning Cam Thomas (ankle/foot) from a six-game absence to give the team some added perimeter shooting in Johnson's absence.
