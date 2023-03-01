Johnson closed Tuesday's 118-104 loss to the Bucks with 19 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four steals across 29 minutes.

The fourth-year forward has scored in double digits in all six games he's played for Brooklyn since heading east in the Kevin Durant trade. Johnson's averaging 16.7 points, 3.8 boards, 2.3 threes, 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists over that stretch, and he's getting an opportunity to grow into a bigger role on a Nets squad that's trying to replace superstar power with roster balance.