Johnson amassed 19 points (7-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 108-103 loss to the Knicks.

The fifth-year forward produced his best scoring effort since he dropped 24 points on the Pistons on Boxing Day. Johnson's had a disappointing season so far, and his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction overall -- through 10 games in January he's averaging just 11.8 points, 3.9 boards, 3.1 assists and 2.4 threes while shooting 38.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from the free-throw line. Without a clear explanation for his shooting woes, Johnson's a tough player to keep active, but the upside he showed in 2022-23 makes him risky to drop.