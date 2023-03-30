Johnson provided 31 points (11-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over the Rockets.

Johnson had his shot working from every spot on the floor in this one, drilling 61.1 percent of his tries from the field while scoring 15 of his 31 points from beyond the arc. He also contributed on the defensive end by recording at least one block and one steal in a game for the first time since March 19. Johnson is averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals through 14 March appearances.