Johnson is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to a right ankle sprain.
Johnson has been one of the most consistent two-way players for the Nets this season, and missing him would be a huge blow for a Brooklyn team already missing Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Dennis Schroder (personal) for Friday's game. Johnson is averaging a career-high 17.9 points per game this season.
