Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson must have tweaked his shoulder during Tuesday's game, but we'll have a better idea of his availability for Thursday based on his activity level after the team's morning shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, that would likely result in more opportunity for guys like Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale.

