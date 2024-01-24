Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson must have tweaked his shoulder during Tuesday's game, but we'll have a better idea of his availability for Thursday based on his activity level after the team's morning shootaround. If he's not able to give it a go, that would likely result in more opportunity for guys like Cam Thomas and Royce O'Neale.
