Johnson supplied 13 points (5-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-120 loss to Golden State.

Johnson really couldn't get going in the loss, scoring 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting. The five assists were somewhat of a surprise, salvaging an otherwise poor night. He has scored fewer than 20 points in 11 consecutive games, continuing his serviceable yet underwhelming season. He is outside the top 100 for the season but should be able to push back inside the top 80 at some point.