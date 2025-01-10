Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive outing due to a sprained right ankle. The 28-year-old forward is set to be re-evaluated by the club on Jan. 10, and if all goes well, his next chance to feature will come Sunday against Utah. With Johnson sidelined, Ziaire Williams, Noah Clowney and Tosan Evbuomwan are candidates for increased playing time.