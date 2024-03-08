Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Johnson will miss a second straight game after leaving Tuesday's win over the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain. He can be considered questionable, at best, for Sunday's matchup in Cleveland. While Johnson remains out, the Nets should get some offense firepower back, as Cam Thomas (ankle/foot) has been upgraded to probable.