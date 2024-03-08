Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson will miss a second straight game after leaving Tuesday's win over the 76ers due to a right ankle sprain. He can be considered questionable, at best, for Sunday's matchup in Cleveland. While Johnson remains out, the Nets should get some offense firepower back, as Cam Thomas (ankle/foot) has been upgraded to probable.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Won't play against Detroit•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Now ruled out for remainder of game•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Briefly exits against Philadelphia•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Scores 18 points in loss Monday•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Goes for 23 points in victory•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Scores season-high 29 points•