Johnson (adductor) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Cavaliers, Meghan Triplett of YES Network reports.

Johnson will miss his second straight contest due to left adductor tightness. Ben Simmons started the previous game in Johnson's absence, while the latter's next chance to suit up is Saturday's matchup with the Spurs. Per Evan Barnes of Newsday, Johnson underwent an MRI on Tuesday, but the results remain unclear.