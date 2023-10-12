Johnson (hamstring) won't play Thursday against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Johnson didn't play in the preseason opener either, and it seems the team is trying to be cautious with him, especially since hamstring injuries can get complicated easily. His next chance to feature in preseason will come against the 76ers next Monday, though at the end of the day, Johnson will aim to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 regular season.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Won't play in preseason opener•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Suffers hamstring injury•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Gets big deal to stay with Nets•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Strong offensive showing in loss•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Leader from three as top scorer•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Scores 18 points in loss•