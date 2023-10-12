Johnson (hamstring) won't play Thursday against Israeli club Maccabi Ra'anana, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Johnson didn't play in the preseason opener either, and it seems the team is trying to be cautious with him, especially since hamstring injuries can get complicated easily. His next chance to feature in preseason will come against the 76ers next Monday, though at the end of the day, Johnson will aim to be ready for the start of the 2023-24 regular season.