Johnson (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
After starting the last 12 games for the Nets, Johnson will not be in the lineup for Brooklyn on Saturday, meaning the team will have to look elsewhere to pick up the slack. Ziaire Williams is a candidate to see more time on the floor in Charlotte.
