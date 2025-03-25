Johnson (rest) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Raptors, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.
Johnson, who played well in Monday's loss to the Mavericks, will rest Wednesday against Toronto. The Nets could turn to Jalen Wilson to pick up the slack in Johnson's absence.
