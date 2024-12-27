Johnson (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Spurs, Sharif Phillips-Keaton of USA Today reports.

Johnson will sit out of the second leg of the club's back-to-back set after sustaining a right hip contusion in Thursday's win over Milwaukee. With the 28-year-old joining Ben Simmons (back), Cam Thomas (hamstring) and Ziaire Williams (knee) on the sideline, Jalen Wilson, Tyrese Martin and Noah Clowney are all candidates for increased roles Friday. Johnson's next chance to feature will come Sunday against the Magic.