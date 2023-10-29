Johnson (calf) won't play Monday against the Hornets, Evan Barnes of Newsday reports.

Johnson was initially diagnosed with a left calf contusion, but the team is now describing it as a strain. The sharpshooter will miss a second straight game Monday and may be subject to a longer absence given the development. Nic Claxton will also be out Monday, so Cam Thomas and Dorian Finney-Smith should remain in the starting lineup versus Charlotte.