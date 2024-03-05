Johnson chipped in 18 points (6-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 37 minutes during Monday's 106-102 loss to the Grizzlies.

Johnson didn't have his best shooting display, but he still posted a decent scoring line while also contributing in several categories across the board. Even though Mikal Bridges is the team's go-to player on offense, Johnson has been remarkably consistent as a second-best alternative. He's averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.3 steals per contest since the league resumed following the All-Star break while also hitting the 18-point mark in his last three starts.