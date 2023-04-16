Johnson finished Saturday's 121-101 loss to the 76ers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes.

Johnson is enjoying his more prominent offensive role with the Nets compared to what he had in Phoenix. Despite the fact the Nets lost by 20 points, Johnson was efficient from the field and registered 15 or more points for the sixth time across his last seven appearances dating back to the regular season. He should continue playing a decent offensive role in Game 2 of the series Monday.