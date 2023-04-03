Johnson had 18 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes during Sunday's 111-110 win over the Jazz.

Johnson attempted single-digit field goals for the first time over his last five games but was efficient, and this allowed him to surpass the 15-point mark for the third straight contest. While he hasn't had the impact of other new players such as Mikal Bridges or Spencer Dinwiddie, there's no question Johnson has a bigger role in Brooklyn than the one he had in Phoenix. He's averaging 16.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over his last 10 contests.