Johnson (ankle) contributed 24 points (10-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, two assists and one block over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 132-114 win over the Trail Blazers.

Johnson returned to the hardwood following a five-game absence and looked as if he never missed time, posting a solid outing and making his presence felt on both ends of the court. The former UNC star is having a career-best season in 2024-25 and reached the 24-point mark for the fourth time over his last five appearances. He's averaging 22.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game since the beginning of December (13 appearances).