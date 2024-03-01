Johnson registered 29 points (10-15 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 124-97 victory over the Hawks.

Johnson had one of his most efficient performances of the season and not only led the Nets in scoring but also posted his best scoring mark of the campaign. Johnson has only scored 20 or more points five times in the current season, and while he's expected to remain a secondary piece in Brooklyn's offensive scheme, he should remain a capable fantasy performer across all formats. He's averaging 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 steals per game since the beginning of January.