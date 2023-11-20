Johnson chipped in nine points (3-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 28 minutes during Sunday's 121-99 loss to Philadelphia.

Johnson struggled with his shot and scored in single digits for the first time this season. Since returning from a seven-game absence due to a strained left calf, the sharpshooter has averaged 14.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 0.8 steals in 28.8 minutes per game over five appearances. However, during that stretch, he has shot just 38.7 percent from the field, so a boom could be incoming once he gets closer to the 47.0 percent mark he posted in 2022-23.