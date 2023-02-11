Johnson (trade) will make his Brooklyn debut Saturday against the 76ers, Alec Sturm of NetsDaily.com reports.

Johnson was included in the blockbuster deal between the Nets and the Suns that brought Kevin Durant to Phoenix. The fourth-year pro out of North Carolina has appeared in just 17 games this season due to a knee injury that kept him sidelined for 37 consecutive contests from Nov. 5 through Jan. 16. However, he's looked good, averaging 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 25.2 minutes while shooting 47/46/82. Given the drastic changes the Nets underwent by dealing KD and Kyrie Irving, roles remain murky. That said, Johnson should be one of the team's centerpieces and may have an opportunity for the highest usage rate of his career. We'll learn more over the next few games.