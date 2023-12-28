Johnson (knee) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game versus the Wizards, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.
Johnson will return to action Friday after missing Wednesday's game versus the Bucks due to right knee injury management. Johnson will likely reclaim his starting spot from Royce O'Neale.
