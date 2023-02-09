Johnson was traded to the Nets as part of a blockbuster deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix on Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Johnson will be joined by Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder in Brooklyn following the massive trade. Considering the Nets also acquired Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith a few days ago, it's unclear where the trio of Suns players will fall in the Nets' depth chart. Johnson will likely battle with the aforementioned Bridges and Finney-Smith, as well as Joe Harris and Royce O'Neale on the wing. However, Johnson has shown promise as a starter in Phoenix, averaging 13.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from deep in 25.2 minutes per game this season.