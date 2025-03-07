Johnson has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hornets due to left knee soreness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Johnson will be sidelined for the first time since Feb. 4, ending a streak of 12 consecutive appearances. The Nets could need Cam Thomas, D'Angelo Russell and Nic Claxton to take on higher usage on the top unit while Johnson is sidelined.
