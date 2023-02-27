Johnson closed with 27 points (10-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 129-127 loss to Atlanta.

Johnson is enjoying a more significant role on offense after being traded from the Suns in the deal that sent Kevin Durant to Phoenix, and this was his second-best scoring mark of the entire campaign, as he finished with 29 points all the way back on a Nov. 1 win over the Timberwolves when he was still a member of the Suns. Johnson is firmly entrenched as a starter for the Nets and is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game since moving to Brooklyn.