Johnson has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against Golden State with a right ankle sprain, Lucas Kaplan of NetsDaily.com reports. He contributed five points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 14 minutes before departing.
Johnson sustained the injury during the first half and attempted to play through it, but the Nets ultimately decided to shut the 28-year-old down for the night. He'll presumably be re-evaluated following the game, but Johnson's status for Wednesday's game in Phoenix would now look to be in doubt.
