Johnson will start in his Nets debut Saturday against the 76ers, Christian Arnold of Associated Press reports.

Nic Claxton is the only pre-deadline starter left in the lineup following the Nets dealing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Johnson starts alongside former Suns teammate Mikal Bridges, plus Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith. Away from Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Johnson may get more touches on this new-look Brooklyn squad.