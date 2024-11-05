Johnson finished with 20 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes during Monday's 106-104 victory over Memphis.

Through eight games, Johnson has scored at least 20 points three times. He's key to Brooklyn's attack and has been an asset in fantasy leagues with averages of 16.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 3.0 three-pointers.