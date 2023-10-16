Johnson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's preseason game against the 76ers, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.
Johnson continues to deal with a hamstring injury and will be unavailable for a third consecutive exhibition game. His final chance to suit up during the preseason will be Wednesday against Miami.
