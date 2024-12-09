Johnson contributed 26 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 38 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to Milwaukee.

Johnson provided a lift to Brooklyn on the offensive end of the court in Sunday's contest, connecting on a team-high-tying mark from three while ending as one of two players with 25 or more points in a losing effort. Johnson posted his sixth outing of the season with at least 25 points, doing so in three straight contests. He has now connected on four or more threes on eight occurrences.