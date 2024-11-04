Share Video

Johnson racked up 26 points (9-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one rebound, three assists, one block and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Pistons.

Johnson once again provided a boost to the Brooklyn offense Sunday, leading all Nets players in made threes and finishing with a game-best scoring total in a losing effort. Johnson set a new season high in scoring, posting his second outing with at least 20 points. Johnson has connected on at least three threes in four of his last five contests.

