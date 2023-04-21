Johnson ended Thursday's 102-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals with 17 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 44 minutes.

Johnson put forth another strong offensive performance in Thursday's Game 3 loss, finishing as one of four Nets players with 15 or more points while coming up three points shy of the 20-point mark. Johnson, who tallied his highest assist total of the postseason thus far, has scored at least 15 points in all three playoff games.