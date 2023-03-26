Johnson closed with 23 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three rebounds, four assists and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 129-100 victory over Miami.

Johnson was efficient from the field and scored at least 20 points for the fifth time as a Net. The sharpshooter continues to garner more offensive responsibility with his new squad and is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.2 minutes across his first 18 games with Brooklyn.