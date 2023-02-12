Johnson ended Saturday's 101-98 loss to Philadelphia with 12 points (4-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes.

Johnson moved straight into the starting lineup Saturday, making his debut for the Nets. While his shooting was a little wayward, he added three steals to his 12 points, rewarding those managers who held despite the uncertainty in recent days. It appears as though he is going to be a key piece for his new team, landing in a role that could afford him at least 30 minutes per night. Given the need for him to score, there is a chance he ends the season as a top-60 player.