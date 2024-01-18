Johnson ended with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 105-103 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Johnson scored no more than 15 points for the fifth time in the past six games, continuing to struggle with his shot. He has been well outside the top 250 over the past two weeks, averaging just 9.6 points per game on 32.7 percent shooting. He will be better than this but managers may have to recalibrate when projecting his fantasy value moving forward. Based on what we have seen this season, he could be on the outside looking in when it comes to the top 100.