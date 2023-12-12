Johnson had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 131-118 loss to the Kings.

Johnson has settled himself as a reliable 15-point scorer who can contribute to other categories as well, though he's not expected to lead Brooklyn offensively on a regular basis. His numbers back that up, as he's averaging 14.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game over his last 10 outings. That kind of consistency is useful in most formats, particularly in category-based leagues.