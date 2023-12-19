Johnson notched seven points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 125-108 loss to the Jazz.

Johnson scored in single digits for just the third time this season. Coming into the contest, he averaged 14.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 29.2 minutes per game over 17 appearances since returning to action following a multi-week absence due to injury. Some fantasy managers were expecting a breakout season for the sharpshooter in his first full campaign with Brooklyn, but that hasn't been the case yet, though the injury to begin the season -- plus the emergence of Cam Thomas -- may be playing a part in his modest role thus far.