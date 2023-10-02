Johnson suffered a mild left hamstring injury and will miss the start of training camp, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports.
Johnson picked up the injury a week ago, but it's just getting reported ahead of media day. Hamstring injuries can linger if not treated properly, so it's not a surprise to see the Nets exercise caution. Because it's considered mild, this likely won't impact Johnson's ADP too much.
More News
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Gets big deal to stay with Nets•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Strong offensive showing in loss•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Leader from three as top scorer•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Available to begin playoffs•
-
Nets' Cameron Johnson: Won't play in finale•