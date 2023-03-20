Johnson finished with 14 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 34 minutes in Sunday's 108-102 loss to the Nuggets.

Though fantasy managers roster Johnson primarily for his three-pointers and efficient scoring, the 27-year-old deviated from the norm and delivered most of his value Sunday on the defensive end. The four steals matched a season high for Johnson, who is now averaging 1.5 per game since joining Brooklyn in February.