Johnson produced 15 points (5-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 victory over the Suns.

Johnson did a little of everything Wednesday, finishing as one of five Nets with double-digit scoring and adding five boards and four dimes. He also had a solid night on the defensive end, racking up multiple thefts and blocks for the first time this season. The defensive numbers were a nice surprise for fantasy managers who are used to getting very little from Johnson in that area -- prior to Wednesday, he had tallied a combined two steals and zero blocks over his past seven contests. He's been a pretty consistent middle-of-the-road scorer of late, though, posting between 10 and 19 points in eight of his past nine games.