Johnson ended Sunday's 122-114 victory over the Hawks with 28 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 10-10 FT), four rebounds and seven assists in 36 minutes.

Johnson was one of the top scorers for the Nets in this game, but he also thrived in the playmaking department, with his seven assists matching his best output of the season in that category. Johnson has been putting up solid numbers as a scorer as well, surpassing the 15-point mark in seven straight contests.