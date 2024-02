Johnson (hip) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Dallas, C.J. Holmes of the New York Daily News reports.

Johnson left Monday's loss to the Warriors after experiencing adductor soreness and will likely be sidelined for at least one game. If he's downgraded to out, his next chance to suit up would come Thursday versus Cleveland. With Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) and Lonnie Walker (hamstring) both out, Royce O'Neale could move into the starting lineup versus the Mavericks.