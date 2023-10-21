Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said that Johnson (hamstring) fully practiced Saturday and won't play long stretches in Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Evan Barnes of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Johnson didn't play this preseason while recovering from a hamstring injury but is set to play in Brooklyn's regular-season opener. Dorian Finney-Smith, Ben Simmons and Royce O'Neale are candidates to receive extended roles while Johnson's minutes are limited.